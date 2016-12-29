High Plains Public Radio

Hard feelings linger in an Oklahoma town, after newspaper endorsed Clinton

By 36 minutes ago

“I hope people can respect that we’re entitled to our opinion, too, and that that can be different from news,” said Rob Collins, the executive editor of The Enid News & Eagle, which in Trump country shocked many with an endorsement of Hillary Clinton.
Credit Nick Oxford / New York Times

Oklahoma residents are having trouble forgiving an Oklahoma newspaper that endorsed Hillary Clinton during the election.

As The New York Times reports, The Enid News & Eagle is a small regional newspaper with a circulation of just 10,000. But 162 of those subscribers defected after the paper endorsed the Democratic nominee this year. Eleven of the paper’s advertisers pulled their ads. A Trump supporter even threatened to physically assault the paper’s editor while he was dining with his wife at the local Western Sizzlin steakhouse.

Before this year, the News & Eagle hadn’t endorsed a Democratic candidate for president in the entire modern history of the paper, dating back to 1893. The paper’s editor knew he was walking into a hornet’s nest by endorsing Clinton. But he wrote the editorial anyway.

As one journalism professor in Oklahoma City put it, “It takes guts to do that in Enid, Oklahoma.”

Tags: 
election
newspapers

Related Content

Where do High Plains states rank when it comes to electoral integrity?

By Dec 27, 2016
www.electoralintegrityproject.com / The Electoral Integrity Project PEI-US 2016 (1.0)

Amid the partisan rancor of election 2016, the system of American democracy has come under increased scrutiny.

Last week, North Carolina drew national attention when a group of experts found that, when it comes to election integrity, the state ranks alongside such questionable democracies as Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone.

Colorado elector being referred to attorney general for investigation

By Angie Haflich Dec 23, 2016
IVN.US

A Colorado elector is being referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation.

The Electoral System Has Always Favored Rural Americans

By Nov 25, 2016
The New York Times

America has been a majority-urban country since 1920. But, as The New York Times reports, this country’s political process has always been intentionally tilted to favor rural votes.

Early Texas Voting Seems to Favor Democrats

By Nov 7, 2016
Texas Observer

Texas is seeing a staggering turnout for early voting this year. In fact, no election in history has seen so many early voters in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Observer reports, the heavy early turnout could be good news for Democrats. Strategists have said it appears that Republicans are simply “not as enthusiastic” this year. Historically, heavy early voting numbers have been good news for the Republican Party in Texas.

New Poll Suggests Texas Could Be a Toss-up in November

By Sep 8, 2016
Washington Post

A new Washington Post poll lists Texas as a tossup state in the upcoming presidential election. According to the poll published Tuesday, Texas provided the most unexpected results of any state.

That’s because, as the Post noted, “The Lone Star State has been a conservative Republican bastion for the past four decades.”