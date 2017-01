Luke Clayton invites you to his camp to talk about the great outdoors. Every Saturday morning, during Western Swing and Other Things, he'll be telling hunting and fishing stories, and a whole lot more. You'll learn how to make sausage, cook over a campfire, get some wild game recipes, as well as inside tips on how you can become a more successful outdoorsman.

Luke discusses planning a winter trip to Texas for a wild hog hunt at Hunting East Texas.