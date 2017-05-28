Hickenlooper signs Colorado budget into law

With a stroke of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s pen, Colorado’s $26.8 billion budget that boosts school funding, averts cuts to hospitals and secures funding for a new state-led program to combat homelessness, was signed into law Friday.

As The Denver Post reports, the final version of the bill includes a $185 per-pupil increase in education funding and $15 million new spending on an affordable housing program aimed at helping the homeless,

The budget also includes $9.5 million to connect rural areas to high-speed internet and a salary increase of up to 2.5 percent for most state employees.

Combined with a separate bill that restores a state hospital fee, the 2017-18 budget also avoids what Hickenlooper said would have been “draconian cuts” to hospitals and schools.

The only unanswered question is what if anything Hickenlooper will do to salvage the $3.1 million Colorado Energy Office, which among other things is tasked with promoting a variety of energy sources like wind and solar, and without lawmakers’ authorization, sunsets on July 1. 

Related Content

What does the balance of power look like in High Plains state legislatures?

By May 22, 2017
It’s no secret that Republicans tend to win more elections on the High Plains than Democrats. But with the recent struggles in Donald Trump’s White House, the national media has been flooded with stories about how the GOP may be in trouble in next year’s midterm elections.

With that in mind, we decided to have a look at exactly what the balance of power looks like in our listening area.

2017 legislative session being called one of most productive in years

By Angie Haflich May 17, 2017
The 2017 Colorado legislative session is being called by many as one of the state’s most productive, thanks in part to a coalition of moderates in the state Senate.

Rural hospitals receive a lifeline from Colorado Legislature

By May 10, 2017
Colorado Republicans have now pulled the plug on a bill that sought to repeal the state’s health care exchange, reports The Denver Post.

Meanwhile, rural hospitals received a bit of good news. The Colorado Legislature has passed a bill preventing $528 million in cuts to hospital funding. Some conservative lawmakers opposed the bill, as they say it will only lead to more spending and debt. Instead, they said the measure should have gone to the voters.

Bill that would have allowed increased hunting/fees dies in Colorado Senate

By Angie Haflich May 8, 2017
Legislation that would have given Colorado lawmakers the ability to increase hunting and fishing fees died in a Senate committee last week.

As The Denver Post reports, House Bill 1321 would have helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife raise money to  avoid reducing access to hunting and fishing areas, closing fish hatcheries, slashing license allotments and reducing conservation work.

Colorado lawmakers announce agreement to avoid cuts to state's hospitals

By Angie Haflich May 7, 2017
Colorado lawmakers Thursday announced Thursday an agreement to avoid massive cuts to the state’s hospitals.

As The Denver Post reports, the measure would reverse a planned $528 million cut to hospitals, while boosting funding to roads and schools.