High Plains Outdoors: Big Bore Air Rifles

On this week’s High Plains Outdoors, Luke talks about using big bore air rifles to hunt for big game.

Alan Cain whitetail deer program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). Alan and Ellis Powell, also with TPWD, recently used big bore air rifles to do a bit of research into the effectiveness of big bore air rifles for harvesting game.

Cain recently spoke at the TPWD Commissioners meeting in Lufkin and gave his opinion of the power and effectiveness of big bore air rifles in cleanly and humanely dispatching deer-sized game.

At the present, it appears there is a good chance that next year, big bore air rifles might be allow for hunting big game in Texas.