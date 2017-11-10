Related Program: 
High Plains Outdoors: Big Bore Air Rifles

  • Luke Clayton with a wild hog he cleanly killed with his Airforce Airguns in Texas in .45 caliber using a big 350 grain Hunters Supply bullet.
    Larry Weishuhn

Alan Cain whitetail deer program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). Alan and Ellis Powell, also with TPWD, recently used big bore air rifles to do a bit of research into the effectiveness of big bore air rifles for harvesting game.

Cain recently spoke at the TPWD Commissioners meeting in Lufkin and gave his opinion of the power and effectiveness of big bore air rifles in cleanly and humanely dispatching deer-sized game. 

At the present, it appears there is a good chance that next year, big bore air rifles might be allow for hunting big game in Texas. 

