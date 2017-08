On this week's High Plains Outdoors, Luke talks to catfish guide Bradley Doyle about a less aromatic kind of fish bait - Catfish Bubblegum.

Many people think that for a catfish bait to be effective, it has to smell to high heaven. Not so! A few years ago, catfish guide Bradley Doyle began experimenting with a catfish bait that actually has a pleasant smell and... CATCHES CATFISH!

Doyle named the bait Catfish Bubblegum and began using it on his guide trip on lake Conroe in Southeast Texas.

It worked so well that he put the bait on the market.