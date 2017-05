This week, Luke visits with his long-time friend Capt. Mike WIlliams.

Capt. Mike Williams has fished and guided on the upper end of the Texas coast his entire life and has logged in as many, or more hours, fishing the Galveston Bay Complex than any man alive or dead.

Mike and his team of guides know the waters around Galveston and welcome summer vacationers that are visiting Galveston and wish to spend some time on the water catching fish.