High Plains Outdoors: Tips For Butchering Deer

In this week's show, Luke gives some tips that might help you transform that big buck or doe into some tasty steaks and roasts.

Hanging a deer a couple of days before butchering is always a good idea, but sometimes not possible because of warm temperatures. In a controlled environment, such as a walk-in cooler that can keep the meat just above freezing for several days greatly improves the flavor. If the weather is cool, it's always a good idea to hang the deer in a garage, barn or covered structure for a couple days.

During warm weather with no access to a cooler, Luke often quarters his deer and packs it in ice in a cooler for a couple days. With the cooler tilted, the melt water can drain.

Some hunters swear by leaving their venison in a cooler with ice for up to a week, but a couple days definitely improves the flavor.

Marinating the steaks in buttermilk is also a good idea before cooking them. The lactic acid in the buttermilk works to not only tenderize the meat but give it a bit of added flavor, as well.