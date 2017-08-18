HPPR @ Create! 2017 - Downtown Amarillo

Who wants to be "High Plains Famous?" Stop by HPPR's booth at Create! on Saturday, Aug. 19th from 11a - 3p. We'll be enlisting kids to RECORD THEIR VOICE to support public radio across the High Plains! PLUS: a folk star photo booth, buttons, invitations for the "HPPR 3-Day Challenge" and more!

It's at the Downtown Branch of the Amarillo Public Library and adjacent parking lots. Center City welcomes musicians, arts vendors, and nonprofi community partners! This event is geared for kids and encourages them to GET CREATIVE!