HPPR Living Room Concert: The Gibbonses - Live in Amarillo

HPPR’s Living Room Concert Series presents:

The Gibbonses - Live in Concert!

Friday, November 10

The Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley, Amarillo)

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

Suggested Donation: $15

RSVP online here

Husband and wife Jackie & Brandon Gibbons formed the Dallas-based, Americana duo, The Gibbonses in 2015 after relocating from Seattle.

In 2016, they released their debut, full length album, Among the Rubble, recorded in Los Angeles, CA with producer Jamie Hill. The duo was awarded 1st place in Rattle Music Magazine's Spring Songwriter Contest, and also competed in Larry Joe Taylor's 2016 Songwriter Showcase. In January of 2017 The Gibbonses received the Texas Music Pickers 2016 Newcomer Of The Year Award.

The Gibbonses have shared the stage with such artists as Gary Morris, The Black Lillies, Bob Schneider, Prophets and Outlaws, Blue Water Highway Band, Shane Smith & the Saints, William Michael Morgan, Flatland Cavalry, and many other well-known Texas musicians.

Driven by their love of performing, no matter the venue, for Jackie and Brandon the goal is always to bring people together to share authentic and meaningful experiences through music and community.

Find out more about these two, see photos and videos, and find out about their tour on their website!