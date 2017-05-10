Kansas drought-free following steady rainfall, heavy snowfall

For only the fifth time since 2000, Kansas is entirely drought-free.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, the late-April winter storm brought more than two feet of snow to some parts of western Kansas and double-digit accumulation to a narrow band that stretched north to south in the western third of the state, erasing the final remnants of a drought that has been gradually receding during a remarkably wet spring.

By the end of 2016, nearly 83 percent of the state was experiencing some degree of drought.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Darmofal said much of western Kansas is inherently dry. That is due in part to strong winds, which lends to frequent droughts that set the stage for the largest wildfire in the state’s history in March.

Steady rains and the record-breaking snowfall erased the nearly 15 percent of severe drought that gripped much of southwest Kansas at the beginning of the year. 

The U.S. Drought Monitor is projecting Kansas to remain drought-free through at least the end of July.

Related Content

Rainfall expected to help alleviate dry conditions in the High Plains

By Angie Haflich Mar 26, 2017
Over the next couple of weeks, much of the country is expected to see above-average precipitation, a welcome sight for many farmers, particularly those in the fire-ravaged High Plains.

Management following a wildfire: Effects on vegetation and soils

By K-State Research & Extension Mar 1, 2017
Dry conditions at this time of year can lead to an increased danger of wildfires. While a fire from a prescribed burn in the spring will not harm perennial grasses on grazing lands, a wildfire may act differently. A wildfire can cause enough damage, especially to bunch grasses, to result in a decline in productivity for a year or two. This is not always the case, however. The best general advice on burned rangeland is to just wait and see how well it recovers.

Ice storm brings much needed moisture to Kansas crops

By Angie Haflich Jan 24, 2017
While last week’s ice storm wreaked a lot of havoc in the form of power outages, broken tree limbs and icy roads, it also brought much needed precipitation to Kansas’s wheat and alfalfa crops.

Are hydroponics the answer to agriculture in drought-ridden areas?

By Dec 19, 2016
Hydroponic farming could present an answer for farmers trying to find a way to grow crops in areas decimated by drought. Hydronics are a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

As The Rural Blog reports, the idea is catching on in places like Egypt that are strapped for H2O. And some farmers in the U.S. are now looking to the technique as a solution for drought-ridden regions.

Oklahoma cotton rebounds after dry years

By Dec 18, 2016
Oklahoma cotton is back.

After years of struggling through dry conditions, the fluffy white stuff has returned in force to Oklahoma farmland, reports KFOR.