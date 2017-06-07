Kansas School Funding Bill Expands Tax Credits For Private Tuition Program

By 31 minutes ago
Originally published on June 7, 2017 12:05 am

A school finance bill headed to Gov. Sam Brownback’s desk would expand a program that funds private school tuition through tax credits.

Lawmakers passed the changes Monday. The provisions were just one portion of a much larger bill that primarily establishes a new system for funding Kansas public schools. 

During floor debates and in caucus meetings, some moderate Republicans and Democrats opposed folding in the tax credits. Conservatives reaffirmed their stance that the credits help children from low-income families access school options already available to their peers from higher-income backgrounds.

“I certainly know a lot of people that do not have that same choice, that do not have that same opportunity that some of us can provide,” Wichita Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr said.

The program allows corporations to donate money for private school scholarships and in return deduct 70 percent of the value of those gifts from certain types of tax liability. Restrictions in the program target the scholarship money for low-income children within the attendance zones of certain public schools with low scores on standardized tests.

Unless Brownback vetoes the measure, this year’s changes will mark the second time the Legislature has expanded the controversial program, which began in January 2015.

Since its inception, lawmakers have tweaked it to let Wichita Catholic schools — which fund their schools through parishioner tithing instead of tuition — participate. Northeast Kansas Catholic schools, which charge tuition, were already able to join.

This year’s potential changes would allow private individuals, instead of just businesses, to donate to the program and claim the 70 percent tax credit.

Rep. Ed Trimmer, a Winfield Democrat, decried the move in Monday’s House debate. He suggested the state can’t afford a dent in tax receipts, despite a $500,000 individual giving limit on the new provision. The total program is capped at a maximum of $10 million tax credits per year.

“LLCs now that would lose their tax-free status could claim a 70 percent tax break with the deduction,” he said. “So in other words, you’re losing revenue and it could very well get to the $10 million.”

Read a January 2017 report on the tax credit for low-income students scholarship program

He was referring to the potential that owners of more than 300,000 small businesses and farms in Kansas that have enjoyed tax exemptions in recent years could soon see an end to that and tap into the tax credit.

The Legislature has twice sent tax plans to Brownback this session repealing the LLC exemption, though the governor vetoed both.

Other potential changes to the tax credit program this year include requiring that participating private schools be accredited by 2020. Lack of accreditation requirements under current law have been a focal point for the initiative’s critics.

But participating private schools would not need to be accredited by the state of Kansas, as public schools and many private schools — including Catholic schools — currently are. Instead, they could seek credentials through any of a list of private organizations that the state already recognizes for other, narrower purposes.

The bill also unfreezes the list of public school attendance zones where students can qualify for the scholarships to switch to private schools. The current list is based on standardized testing data from the era of No Child Left Behind, a federal law that graded schools heavily on math and reading scores.

The bill would allow the state board to develop a different method for identifying 100 low-performing public schools where children from low-income families would be eligible to seek scholarships for private schools instead.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Copyright 2017 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
school funding
education funding

Related Content

Kansas Lawmakers Send School Funding Increase To Brownback

By Jun 6, 2017

A school finance plan that will add nearly $300 million over two years gained approval Monday night in the Kansas Legislature and now moves to Gov. Sam Brownback for consideration.

Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to increase school funding after a March ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court that said current funding is inadequate. During debate, some lawmakers raised concerns that the $300 million plan will not satisfy the court and could make a special session likely.

Kansas Senate Advances New Plan for Funding Schools

By May 31, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Senators have approved a plan for funding K-12 schools. The 23-14 vote sends the bill to the House for consideration.

The proposal would increase spending by around $230 million over two years, after the state Supreme Court ruled in March that Kansas schools are inadequately funded.

Estes takes aim at using water rights tax to finance public schools

By Mary Clarkin May 24, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

TOPEKA – Sen. Bud Estes, R-Dodge City, will try to ax a proposed $120 annual charge to water right owners to finance public schools.

“It has nothing to do with utility bills,” Estes said at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Senate Select Committee on Education Finance.

Senate Bill 251 contains the Senate’s proposed school finance formula and it would levy a $2.25 monthly charge on residential water, electric and natural gas bills. For non-residential customers, the monthly charge would be $10 on each of the three utilities.

Committee Sends School Funding Bill That Few Like To Kansas House

By May 16, 2017

A divided K-12 Education Budget Committee on Monday passed out a school funding plan for Kansas schools that essentially nobody likes.

It adds $279 million over two years: $179 million in the first year and $100 million in the second. After that, school funding would increase based on the inflation rate. The measure was kicked out of committee without recommendation.

No Easy Path Ahead For School Funding In The Kansas Legislature

By May 15, 2017

When Kansas lawmakers started this legislative session in January, most agreed that comity was back, partnerships would be forged and work would get done.

That was then and this is now.

A trio of challenges remain as the Legislature on Sunday passed the 90-day mark in its session: a budget, a tax plan and a school funding formula.