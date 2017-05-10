Kansas wind power capacity expected to reach 5,000 megawatts this year

By Angie Haflich 28 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Sunflower State’s wind power continues to grow.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, according to a first-quarter report from American Wind Energy Association, Kansas will reach 5,000 megawatts of wind power generation capacity this year, behind only four other states – Texas, Oklahoma, California and Iowa.

Two wind farms in western Kansas account for much of the increase in wind energy – the 200-megawatt Cimarron Bend II wind farm in Clark County and the 280-megawatt Western Plains wind farm in Ford County – both of which came on line during the first quarter of 2017. According to AWEA, that brings Kansas’ wind generation capacity to 4,931 megawatts.

The 178-megawatt Bloom Wind Farm south of Dodge City in Ford and Clark Counties is currently under construction and the 400-megawatt Iron Star wind farm near Dodge City will likely be built this year, meaning that Kansas’ wind generation capacity over the past six years has quadrupled. 

AWEA calculates the total investment in Kansas at $8.4 billion,

Tags: 
Kansas wind
American Wind Energy Association
wind energy

Related Content

Wind Leases Are Big Business on the High Plains

By Apr 1, 2016
Denver Post

Wind farms continue to pump out millions of dollars’ worth of renewable energy in Colorado. But, as the Denver Post reports, turbines are also big business for landowners these days. Colorado landowners received $9 million in lease payments from wind companies last year. And all this wind energy couldn’t have come at a better time for rural High Plains residents. Oil and gas profits have dwindled, and slumping commodity prices have cut into farm and ranch incomes.

Wind power continues to boom in Kansas

By Apr 4, 2017
Tim Nauman / The Wichita Eagle

This week Kansas will dedicate two new wind farms, one in Kingman County and one in Pratt County, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Together, the two farms will generate 400 megawatts of electricity—enough to power 100,000 homes. That’s enough clean energy to power five cities the size of Hays, Kansas.

Most of the power will fall under the purview of Westar Energy, which also recently completed a large wind farm in Ford County.

Oklahoma eliminates tax credit that propelled state's wind energy industry

By Angie Haflich Apr 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma ranks third in the nation for installed wind power capacity, thanks in large part to a tax incentive that is soon coming to an end.

As State Impact reports, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Monday signed House Bill 2298, which requires wind farms to be operational by July to qualify for the state’s Zero Emission Tax Credit, an incentive program Fallin credited with establishing Oklahoma’s wind industry.

Alternative energy could gain support from Republicans in red states with most wind power

By Angie Haflich Apr 17, 2017
energy.gov

Five states, including Kansas, get at least 20 percent of their electricity needs from wind, but as The New York Times reports, alternative energy investments like wind and solar power have not performed well in recent years.

To make matters worse, the Trump administration has opted for a resurgence of coal and other carbon fuels, not an emphasis on alternative energy.