KDHE recommending precautions until bacterial levels in Lake Scott return to normal

After issuing a health advisory for Lake Scott for elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in parts of the lake, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) are recommending the following precautions be taken:

Do not drink the lake water.

Avoid swimming, wading or other activities with any body contact with lake water.

Boating, fishing and other activities with minimal contact with lake water are allowed, but persons should rinse with fresh water.

Handle fish as you would raw meat. Rinse with fresh water, not late water, consume only the fillet portion and discard all other body parts. Cook fillet portion as you would poultry to 140°-165° F.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and clean water after cleaning fish.

Do not allow pets to have contact with or drink lake water.

Officials expect natural biological processes in the lake to lower E. coli levels to more normal readings but recommend people abide by the above precautions until testing reveals that the levels have returned to a point supporting public recreation.

KDHE and KDWPT will continue to monitor the situation and will send an update once the advisory is lifted.

For more information, contact KDHE at 1-877-427-7317.