High Plains Public Radio

As legislature reconvenes, a look back at 2016 in Texas politics

By 34 minutes ago

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Credit Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature gavels in its 2017 session today. To get the new session rolling, let’s take a look back at the biggest Texas political stories of the 2016 session.

As The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, Dan Patrick took an aggressive stance on social issues last year. The Texas Lt. Gov. had a tense on-stage exchange with President Obama, where he questioned whether Obama had been sufficiently supportive of law enforcement. Patrick is expected to continue his social-issue focus in the new year, with a controversial bathroom bill similar that would ban trans Texans from using the bathroom of their chosen sex.

Meanwhile, last year Governor Greg Abbott made news by announcing his support for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution, giving more power to the states.

And despite a nationwide GOP tidal wave, in the statewide elections, four House seats in swing districts were flipped to the Democrats.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton continually made news with his legal troubles. Paxton is facing fraud charges in multiple cases.

And finally, 2016 was the year Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller stepped into the nationwide spotlight multiple times. Miller’s name was mentioned in connection with a Trump cabinet position, but it was Miller’s embrace of fake news and his foul language on Twitter that seemed to draw the most attention. Miller also drew national criticism for receiving a controversial painkilling treatment known as a “Jesus Shot” while on a taxpayer-funded trip to Oklahoma.

Tags: 
Texas politics
Dan Patrick
Greg Abbott
Ken Paxton
Sid Miller

Related Content

Texas Ag Commissioner Ruffles Feathers at a Panhandle Cafe

By Dec 7, 2016
Fort Worth Star Telegram

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has been generating a lot of talk in recent days in the Texas Panhandle.

With Overturn of Overtime Rule, Texas Continues Its Trend of Defying Obama

By Nov 29, 2016
Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images/Bloomberg

Donald Trump has promised to reverse much of President Obama’s legislation from the past eight years. But Texas is two steps ahead of the president-elect.

Last week a federal judge in Texas halted Obama’s plan to give overtime pay to millions of American workers. This is just the latest blow to Obama’s legacy delivered courtesy of Lone Star judges.

Texas May Loosen Pot Laws

By Nov 29, 2016
Ralph Barrera / Austin American-Statesman

Will Texas be the next state to decriminalize marijuana? During the elections this November, voters in eight states passed legalization laws.

As The International Business Times reports, this has opened the door for cannabis advocates to push for similar laws in other states. On Nov. 5, the first day of bill filling for the 2017 legislative season, Texas lawmakers filed several requests to decriminalize pot.

Controversial Texas Law Would Force Teachers to "Out" Students to Parents If They Learn They Are Gay

By Nov 28, 2016
Dave Wilson / Flickr Creative Commons/KERA

LGBTQ rights have re-entered the conversation in the Texas Panhandle.

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require public school teachers to inform a student’s parents when they learn of a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity, even if that student wants the information to be kept a secret.

Texas Attempts to Shrug Off Federal Oversight of Foster Care System

By Nov 25, 2016
Chan Lone / Texas Tribune

Texas’s foster care system has been in crisis for years now. The Lone Star State has been plagued by reports of abuse and neglect in the system. State workers are severely overworked, and there were even reports of foster kids regularly sleeping in the offices of state foster care workers.

Earlier this year a federal judge ordered Texas overhaul the system, and the directive was backed up by an independent review paid for on Texas’s dime.

Texas GOP Leaders Express Concerns Over Special Education

By Oct 31, 2016
Laura Skelding / Houston Chronicle

Reports have come out over the past few months that Texas is denying services to public school students with special needs.

Texas Leaders Ask State Agencies to Cut Budgets by Four Percent

By Jul 6, 2016
Office of the Governor/Texas Tribune

Texas officials have asked all state agencies to scale back their costs by four percent, in an effort to curb spending. The cuts will affect agency budgets for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, reports The Texas Tribune. The request was announced in a letter from Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov.