Living Room Concert: Band of Lovers

CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

SATURDAY NIGHT, 4/29! LIVE IN GARDEN CITY!

Don't miss the Band of Lovers, live in Garden City on Saturday, April 29th at HPPR Studios – Garden City! They're touring their NEW ALBUM, so come out and hear the new tunes!

So what exactly IS “Americana Chamber Pop?” Come find out on Saturday, April 29th at HPPR Studios in Garden City, KS at the HPPR Living Room Concert featuring Band of Lovers! You’ll love singer/guitarist Dave Strumfeld, singer/ukulele player Sabina Beachdell, and percussionist/vocalist Liliana Urbain.

With a modern take on folk sound and pop structure, their songs draw inspiration from the stories and landscapes of North America. They’re currently touring and preparing for the release of their upcoming sophomore album, recorded in Woodstock, NY and due for release in June 2017.

This troupe of troubadours has been described as having “addictive choruses and effervescent arrangements,” and their sound has been critically acclaimed as “precise and exuberant,” “sweet, dreamy, romantic, colorful,” and “damn near irresistible.”

AND THERE’S A NEW ALBUM COMING OUT! To follow up their successful 2015 debut full-length album, “The Coast,” the Band of Lovers will be releasing their NEW ALBUM in June 2017 – so come hear the new songs in person!

Learn more about their music by visiting their website.