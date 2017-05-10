Living Room Concert: Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp

Since HPPR loves hosting brilliant artists who live in a van...don't miss HPPR's Living Room Concert Series as we present North Carolina's own folk-country dynamos, NIKKI TALLEY & JASON SHARP!
Saturday, June 17th.
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley, Amarillo)
Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p
Suggested donation: $15
RSVP online or call HPPR at 806.367.9088. We can't wait to see you there!
-----------------------------------------
***See Nikki & Jason bang the roof off with "Big Ol' Robin", and then take it back down with "Travelin' On."
***Read about their music + journey as traveling artists on their website.
-----------------------------------------
Sponsored by Chalice Abby & Evocation Coffee.