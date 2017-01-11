Living Room Concert: Putnam Smith + Ashley Storrow

LIVE IN AMARILLO!

Putnam Smith & Ashley Storrow

Friday, January 27th

Chalice Abbey(2717 Stanley)

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

$15 Suggested Donation

RSVP online or call 806.367.9088!

Putnam Smith, who hails from Portland, Maine, could be an old-world troubadour fresh from the 19th Century. After all, he lives in a log cabin, plays his Grandfather's banjo, and prints up the jackets to his CDs on an antique letterpress. Yet this rootsy multi-instrumentalist songwriter (he also writes and performs on guitar, mandolin, fretless banjo, and piano), steeped as he is in Appalachian traditions, is very much a storyteller for the modern age.

Up-and-coming songwriter, Ashley Storrow’s radiant voice and thoughtfully crafted songs have quickly grabbed listeners’ attention. She began writing as a child on a farm in Western Massachusetts with a hay wagon as the stage and sheep for an audience. She has since expanded her following, ranking #2 on Reverbnation’s folk music chart in Maine, and she has shared the stage with Putnam Smith at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase and One Longfellow Square (2016). Ashley released her debut CD, The Bear and the Bird, in July 2016. According to the Portland Press Herald, “The Bear and the Bird” is full of tender, poetic songs that will provoke thought, optimistic smiles and even a misty eye.” Ashley’s warmth and honesty draw you in and invite you to feel the same.

Don't miss PUTNAM SMITH + ASHLEY STORROW!

Live in Amarillo on Friday, January 27th @ Chalice Abbey!

Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p

$15 Suggested Donation

RSVP online or call 806.367.9088!

THANK YOU for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!