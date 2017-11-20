Living Room Concerts - TWO SHOWS: Tia McGraff & Tommy Parham

Tia McGraff & Tommy Parham—TWO SHOWS!
------------------------------------------
FIRST SHOW: Thursday, November 30
Satanta Senior Center (118 Sequoyah St.) -- Show @ 7p
RSVP for Satanta online here, or call 806.367.9088 to be added to the list!
------------------------------
SECOND SHOW: Friday, December 1
Fibonacci Space (3306 SW 6th Ave., Amarillo)
Doors @ 7p | Show @ 7:30p
***After the Electric Light Parade in Downtown Amarillo!
RSVP for Amarillo online here, or call 806.367.9088 to be added to the list.
------------------------------------------
Suggested Donation: $15
***Please bring cash to donate @ the door!***