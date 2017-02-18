Luke enjoys a two-day adventure fishing for trophy blue catfish and hunting

Join Luke this week as he recaps a recent two day outdoor adventure with some good friends.

First, it was trophy blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni in northeastern Texas with guide David Hanson and friends Larry Weishuhn, Rick Lambert (country music singer Miranda Lambert’s dad), and Jeff Rice.

The following day, the group headed for Jeff Rice's Buck and Bass Ranch where they used big bore air rifles shooting both air bolts (arrows) and 350-grain lead bullets.

Weishuhn stayed with his Ruger #1 rifle and Hornady ammo.