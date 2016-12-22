More people are moving to Texas than any other state

More people are moving to Texas lately than any other state, reports The San Antonio Current.

According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 400,000 new people settled in Texas between July of last year and July of this year. That’s almost twice as many as the second place state, California, received in the same period.

Since 2010, the Lone Star State has gained more than 1,300,000 people. Half a million of those new Texans came from countries other than the United States. Add to that the fact that, in the past six years, 126,000 more people were born in the state than died, and you’ve got a bona fide population boom on your hands.

Nevertheless, Texas still trails California as the most populous state. And even though more people moved to Texas than any other state, other states including Utah and Nevada are seeing a faster population growth, percentage wise.