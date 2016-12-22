High Plains Public Radio

More people are moving to Texas than any other state

By 3 hours ago

Credit www.GlynLowe.com / Flickr Creative Commons

More people are moving to Texas lately than any other state, reports The San Antonio Current.

According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 400,000 new people settled in Texas between July of last year and July of this year. That’s almost twice as many as the second place state, California, received in the same period.

Since 2010, the Lone Star State has gained more than 1,300,000 people. Half a million of those new Texans came from countries other than the United States. Add to that the fact that, in the past six years, 126,000 more people were born in the state than died, and you’ve got a bona fide population boom on your hands.

Nevertheless, Texas still trails California as the most populous state. And even though more people moved to Texas than any other state, other states including Utah and Nevada are seeing a faster population growth, percentage wise.

Tags: 
population growth
Texas population
population

Related Content

Rural American Population Looks to Be On the Rise Again

By Jun 16, 2016
USDA / Rural Blog

The Washington Post recently reported that many rural areas are past their prime and peaked long ago. But new data from the US Department of Agriculture contradicts that narrative. Rural areas, for the first time ever, experienced a decline from 2010 to 2014. But The Rural Blog notes, that trend appears to be slowing and possibly reversing.

As America Grows, Much of the Country is Past Its Population Peak

By Jun 15, 2016
Washington Post

The late 19th and early 20th centuries were good times for the High Plains. Back then, much of the rural plains was growing rapidly. But, as The Washington Post reports, much of America’s rural farm country has been depopulating for a very long time. In fact, more than half of the counties in the nation are in population decline. That means their peaks are long behind them.

Study Finds Which US Communities Most Resemble Nation-at-Large

By Jonathan Baker Jul 1, 2015
Creative Commons

In honor of Independence Day, the website wallethub.com has completed a study to determine which US metro communities most resemble the nation at large. The website compiled data including age, gender and income as well as more complex measures such as household makeup and housing tenure.

Predicted population changes will affect every corner of the country

By Cindee Talley Jan 25, 2015
washingtonpost.com

The population in the United States is rapidly growing.  It’s expected to expand by 49 million people by 2030 reports the Washington Post.

More people along with Baby Boomers retiring will dramatically alter the age demographics of many communities, leaving some with larger burdens of social services and fewer workers to help fund them. 

How Many Texans Resemble You?

By Jonathan Baker Dec 4, 2015
Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune posted a unique interactive element on their site this week that allows readers to investigate how many other Texans resemble them. Users can fill in blanks for sex, age and race and see what the rest of the Texan population looks like compared with their own metrics.

Research Shows Racial and Ethnic Diversity Holds Myriad Benefits

By Jonathan Baker Dec 30, 2015
Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

A contingent in America has recently decided that the U.S. would be better off if we tried to slow the diversification of our population. But Atlantic offshoot Quartz.com reports there is a sea of evidence that suggests otherwise.

Texas Apartment Rents Mirror National Trend

By Jan 7, 2016
ApartmentList.com

According to the new rental report on ApartmentList.com, Texas rental growth is still on par with the nation overall. In Texas, apartment rental rates are now up over the last year by around 3 percent. The average price of a one bedroom in Texas is $1000. For a two bedroom, it’s $1070.

Addison is Texas’s most expensive city, with a median two bedroom price of $1740. Dallas is second.

Mapping Migration in the United States

By Carol Hillendahl Apr 29, 2015
Gregor Aisch and Robert Gebeloff / New York Times

The New York Times has generated a series of interactive maps that details the human migration patterns of each state. The maps show the percentage of residents born in each state, other states as well as outside the U.S.