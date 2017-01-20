New Colorado law aims to assure stolen recreational vehicles are not being bought or sold

Residents of Colorado will need to provide proof of ownership for certain recreational vehicles to meet a new requirement enacted by the Colorado Legislature to assure that stolen vehicles are not being bought or sold.

As The Prowers Journal reports, the legislation took effect Jan. 1 so Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding owners of boats, off highway vehicles and snowmobiles must provide proof of ownership through one or more of the following forms:

A bill that includes the date of sale, the names of the seller and buyer ‒ printed and signed

The vessel/vehicle identification number ‒ if known

The vessel/vehicle make, model and year ‒ if known

Previous registration certificate issued by a governmental entity that lists the applicant as registered owner

Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (MCO)/Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin (MSO)

Certificate of title

Any court-issued document proving ownership

Those who don’t have any of these documents, can take their boat or vehicle to any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office, where a law enforcement officer will check the vehicle's identification number (VIN) to ensure that it has not been altered in a way that might indicate that it was stolen and then provide documentation of the inspection to the owner.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising those planning to purchase boats, OHVs or snowmobiles from a private party to obtain a bill of sale, a template for which is available at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

Dealers are required to complete the registration application for customers to collect the registration fee.

For more information, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s registration website or call the Colorado Park and Wildlife’s registration office at 303-791-1920.