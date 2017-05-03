New Colorado law protects farmers and ranchers from unnecessary costs of protecting water rights

By Angie Haflich 4 hours ago

Credit CC0 Public Domain

Legislation meant to protect farmers and ranchers from incurring unnecessary costs when protecting the value of their water right was signed into law by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper last week.

As The Prowers Journal reports, the law – which some in the agriculture industry describe as one of the most significant pieces of water-related legislation in recent years - prevents evidence from being changed during the appeal of a water right-change case in a designated groundwater basin.

The legislation was supported by the Colorado Corn Growers Association and Colorado Farm Bureau President Don Shawcroft said in a statement that the law will “ensure a fair and equitable appeals process for water right owners within designated groundwater basins, while reducing potential costs and maintaining the integrity of the Groundwater Management Act.”

Tags: 
water rights
groundwater basin

Related Content

Judge rules in favor of southwest Kansas farm family's senior water rights

By Feb 6, 2017
Travis Morrise / The Hutchinson News

With Kansas' Ogallala Aquifer continuing to decline, a Haskell County farm family tested the age-old water law adage "First in time, first in right," and won.

Haskell County District Court Judge Linda Gilmore ruled Wednesday in favor of the Garetsons and their more-than-80-year-old vested senior water right in the county, granting a permanent injunction against American Warrior - shutting off the company's two junior water wells that are impairing the Garetsons' right.

Texans Eagerly Await Ruling in Groundwater Case

By Feb 23, 2016
Texas Tribune

A recent case in Texas pitted landowners against government officials in charge of the Central Texas reservoir known as the Edwards Aquifer. A jury is expected to announce damages soon, reports member station KUT. The case could have repercussions for High Plains landowners by showing how Texas water will be regulated in in the future.

Haskell County family tests Kansas water law

By Cindee Talley May 13, 2014
commons.wikimedia.org

With the depletion of the Ogallala aquifer looming, a Haskell County family is testing Kansas water rights law.  First in time, first in right gives senior water rights priority over junior rights.  If the senior right is impaired, the owner of the junior right could be ordered to reduce irrigation from their well or even be shut down completely water reported Amy Bickel for Kansas Agland.

Get the facts about the Ogallala Aquifer

By Cindee Talley Jul 31, 2014
usgs.org

This is the last installment of the water series.  Amy Bickel covered facts about the Ogallala Aquifer in a story published by Kansas Agland.