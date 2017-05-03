New Colorado law protects farmers and ranchers from unnecessary costs of protecting water rights

Legislation meant to protect farmers and ranchers from incurring unnecessary costs when protecting the value of their water right was signed into law by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper last week.

As The Prowers Journal reports, the law – which some in the agriculture industry describe as one of the most significant pieces of water-related legislation in recent years - prevents evidence from being changed during the appeal of a water right-change case in a designated groundwater basin.

The legislation was supported by the Colorado Corn Growers Association and Colorado Farm Bureau President Don Shawcroft said in a statement that the law will “ensure a fair and equitable appeals process for water right owners within designated groundwater basins, while reducing potential costs and maintaining the integrity of the Groundwater Management Act.”