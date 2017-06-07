New Texas bill makes voting easier for elderly Texans

A new bill passed by the Texas State Legislature aims to make it easier for the elderly to vote, reports The Texas Tribune. The measure would also theoretically prevent voter fraud in nursing homes.

The bill was backed by both parties, a rare effort that sailed through the statehouse with ease amid a legislative session otherwise marked by partisan and intraparty rancor.

House Bill 658 now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The law would create a process for collecting absentee ballots at nursing homes and other elder-care facilities. Supporters of the measure say it aims to prevent political operatives from trying to influence the votes of elderly Texans. Under the new provision, any facility with more than five mail-in ballots being cast would be transformed into a de facto polling place, and representatives from both parties would be allowed to oversee voting to obviate shenanigans.