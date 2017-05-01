No longer a strictly urban problem, "disconnected youth" populations explode in rural areas

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Marion Doss / Flickr Creative Commons

In recent eras, America’s big cities grappled with large numbers of young people who weren’t in school and didn’t have jobs.

But in the last five years, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, the population of these so-called “disconnected youth” has exploded in rural areas. In fact, the number of such youths in rural areas has overtaken the rate in urban areas, leading many lawmakers in the heartland scrambling to figure out how to get these residents educated and working.

Nationwide, America has almost 5 million disconnected youth in all types of communities. These young people cost American taxpayers close to $100 billion dollars per year in lost revenue and increased social service spending.

In a recent report by the nonprofit group Measure of America, about one in five young people in extremely urban areas were determined to be disconnected youths.

Tags: 
disconnected youth
rural communities

Related Content

Bill that would provide funding to rural communities passes Colorado Senate Finance Committee

By Angie Haflich Apr 13, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Colorado lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday about the financial difficulties facing much of rural Colorado, which helped a bill aimed at preventing cuts to rural communities in the state pass its first test.

As The Denver Post reports, officials from rural schools, hospitals and business groups testified about the dire financial situation facing much of rural Colorado – a situation that they fear will only get worse in coming years.

How does Trump’s budget sit with rural Oklahomans?

By Apr 4, 2017
Cooper Neill / The Washington Post

The Washington Post recently paid a visit to rural Durant, Oklahoma, to investigate how Trump’s policies are sitting with rural Americans.

The town is still standing behind their choice of Donald Trump, though some cracks in their affection for the New York billionaire are becoming visible.

Disability subsidies far higher in rural America than in urban areas

By Apr 3, 2017
David Amsler / Flickr Creative Commons

A new report shows that the rate of those who receive disability benefits is far higher in the rural parts of America than in the more populous centers.

As The Washington Post reports, 133 of the 136 counties with the highest disability rates in the U.S. are rural. In those counties, more than one in six working-age adults receive disability.

Colorado Lawmakers consider directing billions toward helping needy rural areas

By Mar 30, 2017
Helen H. Richardson / The Denver Post

The Colorado Legislature is proposing a major overhaul to the state’s budget, in a move that would redirect money toward rural schools and roads.

Trump budget expected to aid military but hurt rural regions

By Mar 20, 2017
Stephen Crowley / The New York Times

President Trump unveiled his proposed budget last week, and some parts of America, like military centers, look to be big winners. But other areas, including rural regions that supported the President during his election last year, will be hit hard if the budget is passed.