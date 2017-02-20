The oil sector is rebounding, but where are the jobs?

Credit CGP Grey / Flickr Creative Commons

Oil prices appear to be rebounding from their slump, leading to optimism in High Plains oilfields.

But, as The New York Times reports, there’s one important element of the recovering that still hasn’t come through: jobs.

In the last three years, the U.S. energy sector has lost approximately 30 percent of its oil workers, a total of 163,000 jobs. Texas alone lost almost 100,000 oil jobs. But many of those jobs are being replaced by automation. Computers now control drill bits that were once directed by hand, and many oil workers are finding new careers in wind and solar.

But, despite the lost jobs, U.S. production has increased rapidly since September, and oilfield jobs have traditionally been some of the best-paying blue collar jobs, exactly the kind President Trump vowed to restore during his campaign. It remains to be seen whether the new administration can bring back the jobs to keep pace with the economic recovery.   

Tags: 
oil & gas
jobs

Related Content

Colorado's oil and gas economy poised to propel forward

By Angie Haflich Feb 16, 2017
Tim Evanson / Flickr Creative Commons

Like other High Plains states, Colorado’s oil and gas economy is in a position to help propel it forward.

As The Denver Post reports, oil prices rose after recent OPEC production cuts and are now high enough to motivate producers to put more rigs to work and translate into more domestic production, said Erica Bowman, chief economist with the American Petroleum Institute.

Protest camp assembles around controversial West Texas pipeline

By Feb 7, 2017
FuelFix

Protesters have been amassing in West Texas, down near Big Bend, to challenge the construction of yet another oil pipeline.

As FuelFix.com reports, the activists are setting up to oppose the Trans-Pecos Pipeline. The protest camp is made up of a combination of environmentalists and ranchers who own the land where the pipeline is being built. The pipeline is being constructed by Energy Transfer Partners, an outfit in Dallas.

Oil prices stall as U.S. increases rig count

By Jan 30, 2017
Creative Commons

After finally rising to over $50 dollars a barrel, oil prices have begun to slump again as U.S. producers continue to expand output.

As Bloomberg reports, U.S. drilling rose last week to its highest level in over a year. The expanded production comes after OPEC followed through on its promise to ramp down production. In the wake of the OPEC announcement, Russia also cut its drilling operations.

Oklahoma and nation see jump in oil rigs as optimism continues

By Jan 25, 2017
The Oklahoman

The number of new oil rigs has soared recently in Oklahoma, as well as nationwide, The Tulsa World reports.

The rise of the rigs can be attributed to recent optimism in the oil and natural gas sectors.

According to the oilfield service company Baker Hughes, the number of rigs in the U.S. jumped by 35 this week. That’s the largest weekly gain in almost five years. Oklahoma added seven new rigs.

After endless postponement, Obama administration's fracking regulations likely to disappear

By Jan 18, 2017
Sarah Craig/Faces of Fracking / Flickr Creative Commons

In response to the fracking boom, the Obama administration set forth regulations to limit fracking on public and tribal lands. The rules marked the administrations most concerted efforts to control the controversial method of extracting oil and gas. But those regulations have been challenged by oil-friendly states, and have been stalled in federal court for years.

"Skills Gap" Doesn't Explain Slow Hiring

By Nov 17, 2016
Forbes.com

Employers across the country are having trouble filling jobs, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. These days it takes about 28 workdays to fill the average job vacancy. Ten years ago, jobs were filled an average of four days faster.

New Website Helps Laborers Locate Work

By Jonathan Baker Sep 8, 2015
craftforce.com/ The Rural Blog

There’s a new website aimed at helping skilled workers find jobs, reports The Rural Blog. The site, craftforce.com, contains a map function similar to Google maps, where skilled trade workers can locate open positions. The website provides information on available work for machinists, electricians, pipe fitters, tool and dye makes, and crane operators, among others.

In the Modern Workplace, It Pays to Be a People Person

By Jonathan Baker Aug 28, 2015
Victor1558 / Flickr Creative Commons

The nature of the American workplace is shifting, and the change looks to be more beneficial for females than males. A recent article on the blog FiveThirtyEight.com noted that people skills are increasingly important in the modern world. While hard skills such as math and engineering are still valued, communicating clearly has never been more important. And women appear to be capitalizing on the shift.