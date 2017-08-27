Oklahoma Breaks Record For Emergency Teacher Hirings

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

Oklahoma has now set a record for the number of emergency-certified teachers its hired this year. The state has been experiencing a statewide shortage of teachers, largely due to low teacher salaries and the problem of educators moving to other states for better pay and benefits.

Now, as KOSU reports, the state has brought on a record 1,400 emergency-certified teachers to staff Oklahoma’s classrooms. That’s a staggering jump from five years ago, when the state only needed to hire 32 emergency teachers. This year Oklahoma has already hired 250 more emergency-certified teachers than last year, and it’s only August.

The majority of these emergency teachers have no experience in education at all. To hire emergency-certified teachers, a school district must prove that they haven’t been able to find any traditionally certified teachers.

Tags: 
Oklahoma education
Oklahoma teachers
Teacher salaries
teacher shortage
public education

Related Content

Oklahoma’s Largest School District Threatens To Sue State Over "Constitutional" And "Moral" Failures

By Aug 20, 2017
Wesley Freyer / Flickr Creative Commons

Tensions over the condition of public education in Oklahoma continue to grow more strained.

As The Oklahoman reports, the Oklahoma City Public School System is considering suing the state Legislature. Leaders of the largest school district in the state say the Legislature has consistently failed in its constitutional and moral responsibilities to the children of Oklahoma.

In Past Two Months, Oklahoma Has Issued Almost 900 Emergency Teaching Certificates

By Jul 30, 2017
Ishmael Daro / Flickr Creative Commons

Over the past two months, the State of Oklahoma has approved almost 900 emergency teaching certificates.

As The Tulsa World reports, many classrooms in Oklahoma have yet to find teachers and droves of educators have moved to Texas and elsewhere, in search of better pay.

Foster Children To Receive Private School Vouchers In Oklahoma

By Jul 26, 2017
Image23 / Wikimedia Commons

Foster kids in Oklahoma will soon receive state funding to attend private school, if they choose to do so.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, in the past state funding for private schools has been given to disabled or special-needs students. But this is the first time that funding has expanded to include foster children.

The idea behind the change is to allow foster kids who have experienced trauma to tailor their education to their needs.

Oklahoma Teacher Resorts to Panhandling to Buy School Supplies

By Jul 23, 2017
Douglas Perkins

One Oklahoma teacher has now turned to panhandling to pay for necessary items for her classroom.

Oklahoma teachers will be returning to work in a few weeks, and that means they’ll have to get their classrooms ready. But, in cash-strapped Oklahoma, this can be an even bigger challenge than in other states.

Oklahoma Leads Nation in Cuts to K-12 and Higher-Ed Funding

By Jul 16, 2017
Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

The State of Oklahoma has drawn repeated criticism recently for leading the nation in funding cuts to K-12 public schools.