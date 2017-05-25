Oklahoma budget committee approves two budget bills for consideration

By 4 minutes ago

Credit NewsOK.com

Late Tuesday night, as the clock struck midnight, Oklahoma lawmakers introduced two budget bills that had been eagerly awaited for weeks.

As The Oklahoman reports, one of the bills includes funding for teacher pay raises, and the other doesn’t. The bills were introduced at 11:14 p.m., and the House budget committee had 46 minutes to approve them before midnight, to meet a procedural deadline. Legislators now have a few days to review the bills.

The measure that includes a teacher raise would cut funding to state agencies by eight percent, to pay for the raises. The bill that does not include raises for educators would still cut funding to state agencies by five percent.

Oklahoma lawmakers have consistently struggled to find ways to plug the state’s $900 million budget hole without raising taxes.  

Tags: 
Oklahoma Legislature
Oklahoma budget crisis

Related Content

What does the balance of power look like in High Plains state legislatures?

By May 22, 2017
Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

It’s no secret that Republicans tend to win more elections on the High Plains than Democrats. But with the recent struggles in Donald Trump’s White House, the national media has been flooded with stories about how the GOP may be in trouble in next year’s midterm elections.

With that in mind, we decided to have a look at exactly what the balance of power looks like in our listening area.

Oklahoma budget talks stalled over the weekend

By May 21, 2017
Jim Beckel / The Oklahoman

Attempts in the Oklahoma Legislature to fix the state’s massive budget shortfall fell apart this weekend, reports The Oklahoman.

Both chambers had hoped to reach a last minute deal to avoid a special session. But by the end of Saturday it was clear that Oklahoma lawmakers were not going to find enough common ground to avoid working overtime.

Oklahoma lawmaker suggests rounding up all ESL students in Oklahoma public schools

By May 14, 2017
okhouse.gov

An Oklahoma state Congressman is making national headlines with his controversial plan to make a dent in the state’s $900 billion budget hole.

New measure aims to help rural Oklahomans gain access to healthy food

By Apr 24, 2017
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature took a big step last week toward battling health problems in rural parts of the state.

As StateImpact reports, rural Oklahomans have long been fighting a losing battle with diabetes, and obesity. And heart disease is the state’s number one killer.

Oklahoma "victim’s rights" amendment draws criticism

By Apr 5, 2017
James Johnson / Wikimedia Commons

The Oklahoma House has voted unanimously to enshrine what’s being called a “crime victim’s bill of rights” into the state constitution.

Soon voters will head to the polls to ratify the bill.

The proposed measure, also known as “Marsy’s Law,” ensures that crime victims receive the same treatment as suspects and perpetrators. Seems simple enough.

Oklahoma Senate approves $510M budget plan

By May 16, 2017
KWTV

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a budget bill that lawmakers say will bring in $510 million dollars’ worth of revenue, reports News 9.

The measure would rescind tax breaks for the wind and oil industries, contributing to the projected income. Some of the money would also be generated by new fuel and cigarette taxes.

Oklahoma may close 16 state parks, due to budget crisis

By Mar 14, 2017
KFOR

Oklahoma’s budget crisis brought more potential bad news this week, as it was announced that budget cuts could cause many state parks to close across the state.

As KFOR reports, the state tourism industry is hunkering down as Oklahoma announced yet another round of deep cuts to state funding.

Oklahoma lawmakers struggle to plug gaping budget gap

By Feb 15, 2017
KGOU

Oklahoma lawmakers continue to struggle with how to lessen the state's onerous budget shortfall.

As KOSU reports, Oklahoma's budget gap is inching back up toward the billion-dollar mark. Governor Mary Fallin has suggested a dramatic change to the state sales tax to eliminate certain exemptions, in hopes of turning the ship around. She says her long-term goal is to change the tax system to better fit the modern world.