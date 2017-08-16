Oklahoma Congressman Rumored To Be Next NASA Chief

President Donald Trump may soon announce an Oklahoman to lead NASA.

As Ars Techinca reports, after months of dithering the administration looks to have finally settled on Oklahoma pilot Jim Bridenstine to lead the space agency. Bridenstine is a Republican member of the House of Representatives. The congressman has long called for an “Amercian Space Renaissance,” noted space historian John Logsdon. Bridenstine has also been a longtime supporter of further human exploration of the moon. N

ASA has been without an official leader since President Obama left office, though a civil servant named Robert Lightfoot has been helming the agency in the interim.

Bridenstine is an aviator in the US Navy Reserve, and the pilot has shown a consistent interest in space policy since being elected to the House three terms ago.