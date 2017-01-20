High Plains Public Radio

In Oklahoma, convenience store employees make more than many teachers

Convenience store employees in Oklahoma evidently make more than many of the state’s teachers.

As News 9 reports, it can take a teacher 11 years to reach the starting salary for full-time employees of the popular Oklahoma convenience store chain QuikTrip. This is despite the fact that the teachers have degrees, while the QuikTrip employees often have only a high school diploma.

After a decade of teaching in Oklahoma, an educator would bring in around $38,000, including benefits. That same teacher could walk down to the corner QuikTrip, fill out an application, and immediately be making more than she made doing the work her degree trained her for.

QuikTrip began in Tulsa and is a recognized industry leader when it comes to employee treatment. QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said they earned that reputation by recognizing the value of paying good wages.

Trump's Education nominee funded efforts to fight teacher candidates in Oklahoma

By Jan 13, 2017
Oklahoma Watch

Last year, a caucus of teachers rose up in Oklahoma. Dozens of schoolteachers ran for public office in the Sooner State, out of frustration over low education funding levels and teacher pay.

In response, money poured into Oklahoma from out of state, funding the opposition to this so-called “Teacher Caucus.” Many of those teachers subsequently lost their races.

Should Oklahoma students take more math classes?

By Dec 30, 2016
cherrina / Creative Commons

Should Oklahoma students be required to take more math classes?

As The Lawton Constitution reports, high school students in the Sooner State are currently only required to take three years of math.

Oklahoma is one of 25 states that require students to take three years of math. Eighteen states require a full four years of math classes. The remaining states only require two years of math.

How Did Oklahoma Vote on State Questions?

By Nov 14, 2016
James Nimmo

Amid all the hullabaloo about the presidential election, some of last week’s state questions got lost in the shuffle.

In Oklahoma, Failed Oil-and-Gas Tax Policy Results in Four Day School Weeks

By Nov 4, 2016
Audra Cornett / CBS NEWS

Many schools in Oklahoma have switched to a four-day school week this year, reports CBS News.

In fact, as many as one on three of Oklahoma’s school districts are now closed on Mondays. Most of those school districts are in rural and poor parts of the state. The closure come in the wake of a 70 percent drop in oil and gas prices, a situation stretching back to 2014.

What Effect Would a $5,000 Raise Have on Oklahoma's Teachers?

By Nov 2, 2016
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The debate continues unabated in Oklahoma over State Question 779, which would give the state’s teachers a $5,000 pay raise. To help settle the argument, The Tulsa World investigated what such a raise would mean for Oklahoma’s educators.