In Oklahoma, convenience store employees make more than many teachers

Convenience store employees in Oklahoma evidently make more than many of the state’s teachers.

As News 9 reports, it can take a teacher 11 years to reach the starting salary for full-time employees of the popular Oklahoma convenience store chain QuikTrip. This is despite the fact that the teachers have degrees, while the QuikTrip employees often have only a high school diploma.

After a decade of teaching in Oklahoma, an educator would bring in around $38,000, including benefits. That same teacher could walk down to the corner QuikTrip, fill out an application, and immediately be making more than she made doing the work her degree trained her for.

QuikTrip began in Tulsa and is a recognized industry leader when it comes to employee treatment. QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said they earned that reputation by recognizing the value of paying good wages.