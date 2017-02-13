Oklahoma moves into top three states for wind power

Oklahoma has jumped to third in the state rankings, when it comes to wind power production.

As The Oklahoman reports, the Sooner State leapfrogged California to take the third spot. That’s no small feat, given that California bests Oklahoma in land area, population, and general economic might.

In the last three months of last year, Oklahoma added almost 1,200 megawatts of wind capacity. The news from the American Wind Energy Association comes in the midst of a debate in Oklahoma on what role wind incentives will play in the state’s future energy economy. Gov. Mary Fallin has raised the possibility of a new tax on wind production.

Texas remains the undisputed champ of wind power among the states, with almost 21,000 megawatts of production a year. Iowa trails far behind, in second, with 7,000 megawatts a year.