High Plains Public Radio

Outgoing EPA chief laments that her agency didn't connect better with rural voters

By 33 minutes ago

Credit U.S. State Department

The outgoing head of the Environmental Protection Agency said this week that one of her biggest regrets was her agency’s failure to connect with rural America.

As The Rural Blog reports, Gina McCarthy struggled to connect with everyday Americans in the heartland, and even inadvertently offended people at times. McCarthy’s efforts to explain the EPA’s Clean Water Act got her into trouble with farmers, especially when she called their concerns “silly” and “ludicrous.” McCarthy later said those comments had been taken out of context.

McCarthy also said she worried that baggage around the term “climate change” had hamstrung the EPA’s efforts to improve the environment for rural Americans. She insisted that climate change is not a partisan issue, but is rather an environmental one. 

Tags: 
Gina McCarthy
Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

A small change in an EPA study raises big questions about water contamination

By Dec 15, 2016
Joshua Doubek / Wikimedia Commons

The Environmental Protection Agency this week released a report on the environmental impacts of hydraulic fracturing on drinking water.

As The Rural Blog reports, this will be the final EPA report during the Obama administration. The study struck out a controversial phrase that had appeared in last year’s report, which stated that researchers had found no evidence of widespread impacts to drinking water supplies.

Colorado may take center stage in climate change debate

By Angie Haflich Dec 14, 2016
American Wind Energy Association

Colorado could take center stage on the topic of climate change under a Donald Trump Environmental Protection Agency.

With Selection of Pruitt to Head EPA, Trump Signals a Major Shift in Climate Policy

By Dec 7, 2016
Getty/Politico

Oil and gas companies have reason to celebrate this week, as President-Elect Trump is expected to nominate a longtime oil ally to helm the Environmental Protection Agency. As Politico reports, Scott Pruitt has been a staunch opponent of climate regulations in his role as Attorney General of Oklahoma.

GOP Has Plenty of Complaints but Little Strategy to Combat Clean Power Plan

By Jonathan Baker Dec 3, 2015
TPPF

The Obama administration has unveiled its sweeping new carbon reduction mandate, known as the Clean Power Plan. And despite vehement opposition, Republicans still have no strategy to counteract the measure, reports The Texas Observer.

Texas to Sue Federal Government Over "Clean Power Plan"

By Cindee Talley May 6, 2015

Under a clean power plan proposed by the federal government, states can develop their own strategies to limit carbon emissions. If they don’t, the feds will do it for them. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he plans to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over its plan for Texas.