Panhandle Congressman Suggests Leal Campaign Is Working On Behalf Of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
The Texas Panhandle has a long tradition of going its own way when it comes to politics. Now that State Sen. Kel Seliger is in the midst of a pitched re-election battle, he may pay for his legislative independence. Last session Seliger voted with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick 30 times, but he voted against the Senate leader twice. Those two “no” votes were enough to ignite the wrath of Patrick, according to Lubbock Avalanche-Journal columnist Jay Leeson.

In a recent column, Leeson wrote that state Rep. Ken King of Canadian and some other panhandle observers believe Seliger’s primary challenger, Amarillo restaurateur Victor Leal, is being propped up by Dan Patrick.

“What King and others believe is that this has been contrived by the lieutenant governor, whose own consultant is running Victor Leal’s campaign,” Leeson wrote.

Rep. King recently told The Canadian Record that “our senator, Kel Seliger, held the ground in the Senate, and he paid the price for it. He took it on the chin to do the right thing for his district. He wasn’t rewarded for it.”

A person close to the Leal campaign said he doesn’t believe Victor Leal is working on Patrick’s behalf, noting that the Leal campaign’s manager is being paid through Leal’s own fundraising.

Kel Seliger
Dan Patrick
Victor Leal
Texas politics

Related Content

Seliger Announces Texas Senate Re-Election Bid

By Sep 20, 2017
Texas Senator Kel Seliger formally announced his bid for re-election this week, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

First elected to the state Senate in 2004, Seliger says he is particularly interested in maintaining local control for Texas communities, after the Texas Legislature recently passed a number of bills aimed at weakening the power of Texas municipalities.

Victor Leal To Challenge Kel Seliger In 2018 Senate Race

By Aug 28, 2017
A prominent Amarillo restaurateur will challenge Texas state Senator Kel Seliger for his seat next year, The Amarillo Globe-News reports. Victor Leal is the former mayor of Muleshoe, Texas, and he owns the popular restaurant Leal’s in Amarillo.

Leal is running as a Republican. He previously sat on the board of directors of an influential conservative think tank known as the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Texas Battle For "Local Control" Part Of A National Trend

By Aug 6, 2017
One of the overarching struggles in Texas this year has been a pitched battle between cities and the state over who should have the right to make laws for local municipalities. This battle has manifested in myriad ways, from heated debates over bathroom usage and “sanctuary cities,” to arguments over property taxes, school vouchers, and texting-while-driving laws.

Seliger Calls Special Session an Assault on Local Control

By Jul 17, 2017
A prominent Amarillo politician and state senator had some strong words regarding the special legislative session that begins today in Austin. As Amarillo.com reports, Senator Kel Seliger has called the special session an assault on the ability of local communities in Texas to govern themselves.

“There’s no other way you can look at it,” Seliger added.

Before his successful senatorial campaigns, Seliger was the mayor of Amarillo for eight years—and it’s clear that he still carries something of a mayor’s mentality toward local control.

Many of the 20 items on the special-session agenda are aimed at stifling the ability of local municipalities to decide their own tax policy or even who can use the bathrooms in their communities.

One controversial bill supported by Gov. Greg Abbott would place a limit on how much a city can raise its property taxes, even if the city itself favors the tax raise.   

New Texas budget slashes funding to WTAMU, while A&M-College Station receives big funding increase

By Jun 14, 2017
West Texas A&M University in Canyon took a big hit this week, as the budget approved by Governor Greg Abbott slashed funding to the school by almost $2 million.

Meanwhile, the A&M flagship university in College Station received a hefty increase of $14 million in funding.

Programs receiving cuts at WT include agricultural research and small-business development. The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum also had its funding slashed.

Analysis: Firing The Opening Shots In The 2018 GOP Primaries

By Ross Ramsey Aug 23, 2017
From The Texas Tribune:

The differences between the state's top legislative leaders will inform the coming Republican primaries, because Dan Patrick and Joe Straus reflect different wings of the Texas GOP.

The guns of August are blazing.

Texas leads the nation in anti-LGBT legislation

By Jun 28, 2017
The Texas Legislature will meet next month in a special session, and LGBT advocates are gearing up for battle once again.

As The San Antonio Current reports, champions of LGBT rights have already named the 2017 Texas legislative session “The Session of Oppression.”

New Texas poll: Abbott remains marginally popular, while Patrick and Straus struggle

By Jun 19, 2017
According to a recent poll, Gov. Greg Abbott remains the most popular politician in Texas.

The latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll shows Abbott with a 45 percent approval rating, while 38 percent of the electorate disapproves of the job he’s been doing. However, Abbott’s disapproval rating has risen five points from 33 percent since the last poll, which was taken in February.

Texas House efforts on Patrick’s priority projects may not be enough to avoid a special session

By May 24, 2017
Earlier this week we reported on how Dan Patrick, the Texas Lt. Gov., was threatening to send the state Legislature into a special session if the state House of Representatives didn’t approve the so-called “bathroom” bill, as well as a measure that would make it difficult for communities to raise property taxes.

Texas Lt. Gov. holds must-pass bills hostage to further bathroom bill

By May 21, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

In the waning days of the Texas Legislative session, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is playing hardball to get his agenda passed.

As The Texas Tribune reports, Patrick has put out a list of bills he expects the House to pass. If the lower chamber doesn’t comply with his wishes, Patrick says he will direct his Senate to let so-called “must-pass” legislation falter.

This imperative legislation includes the state budget.