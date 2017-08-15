Path Of Eclipse Will Provide People On The High Plains To View At Least Partial Eclipse

By Angie Haflich 2 minutes ago

Credit NASA

The path of totality for Monday’s solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from the southeast to northwest, cutting across the upper northeast corner of Kansas and across Nebraska – making it possible for anyone on the High Plains to see it, if they’re willing to take a day trip.

According to NASA’s website, the path of totality – meaning where the moon will fully cover the sun – is about 80 miles wide and is expected to begin at about 9:05 a.m. PDT in Lincoln Beach, Oregon, with totality beginning there at 10:16 Pacific Daylight Time. Over the next hour and a half, the path will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebrska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina, with the total eclipse ending at about 2:48 a.m. EDT near Charleston,  South Carolina.  

But observers outside of that path will still be able to view a partial solar eclipse.

NASA’s website also contains an eclipse party kit, for those so inclined, that includes suggestions and guidelines for throwing one’s own eclipse party. 

