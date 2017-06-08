People of the Plains: An Adjustment to Life

“An Adjustment to Life: The Story of Desha Hooks”

by Samantha Bourland

There are more lessons that we learned throughout our lives besides the ones we learned in school.

Samantha tells the story of Desha Hooks, her Resident Assistant in Cousins Hall student dormitory at West Texas A&M University. In Samantha’s first semester of college, Desha helped her break out of her comfort zone. Samantha says, “If it wasn’t for Desha, I would just be hiding in my room.”

In the following feature, Samantha reads Desha’s account of her own struggle and adjustment to life growing up as a military kid, specifically her challenges related to overcoming her learning disability.