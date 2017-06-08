Related Programs: 
People of the Plains
All Things Considered

People of the Plains: An Adjustment to Life

Samantha Bourland (left) interviewed Desha Hooks (right) about her experience growing up in a military family.

“An Adjustment to Life: The Story of Desha Hooks”

by Samantha Bourland

There are more lessons that we learned throughout our lives besides the ones we learned in school.

Samantha tells the story of Desha Hooks, her Resident Assistant in Cousins Hall student dormitory at West Texas A&M University. In Samantha’s first semester of college, Desha helped her break out of her comfort zone. Samantha says, “If it wasn’t for Desha, I would just be hiding in my room.”

In the following feature, Samantha reads Desha’s account of her own struggle and adjustment to life growing up as a military kid, specifically her challenges related to overcoming her learning disability.

