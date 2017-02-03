Proposed bill would allow victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue politicians

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Creative Commons CC0

On Monday, a Republican lawmaker announced a bill that would allow victims of certain crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue politicians who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

As The Denver Post http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/crime-victims-sue-politicians-sanctuary-cities/ reports, the proposal targets “sanctuary cities” like Denver, Boulder and Aurora, where police and other officials have said they won’t enforce federal immigration laws.

The proposal puts the Colorado legislature in the middle of the divisive national battle over immigration, following President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” and imposing a travel ban barring immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq, Iran and Syria.

It isn’t clear what liability politics would have under the proposal but the bill’s author, Rep. Dave Williams, who is Hispanic, said it would give victims of crimes committed by people in the country illegally in sanctuary cities the right to file both “civil and criminal” complaints against politicians who support such policies. 

Tags: 
Colorado Legislature
illegal immigrants

