Roberts: First farm bill hearing to be held in Kansas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nation's first farm bill hearing will take place in Kansas.

Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan announced the hearing on the 2018 farm bill Wednesday.

According to a press release from the committee, the hearing will be Feb. 23 at McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

“It’s time to get to work on another Farm Bill, and we’re heading straight to the heartland to talk directly to producers,” said Roberts in the release.

“Our producers have had time to employ the programs in the current Farm Bill, and they have a lot to say," he said. "We need clear direction on what is working and what is not working in farm country, and we will be listening to see what needs to be adjusted."

Roberts added he remains committed to putting farmers and ranchers first.

“As we begin to have discussions about the next Farm Bill, we will need input from farmers and families all across the country,” said Stabenow. “I am looking forward to this first field hearing in Chairman Roberts' home state to hear directly from producers and others who care about rural America so we can craft a bill that continues to strengthen American agriculture as well as small towns and rural communities.”

The hearing will feature testimony from a variety of agricultural producers, who will be announced soon.

A time for the "Hearing in the Heartland," also will be announced at a later date.

The hearing will be webcast live on ag.senate.gov.