School choice movement gains ground in Texas

By 45 minutes ago

Credit Tom Woodward / Flickr Creative Commons

Support for school choice appears to be gaining momentum in Texas.

At a Capitol rally last week, Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick voiced their support for funneling tax dollars to private and religious schools.

Even so, as KXAN reports, public school advocates continue to form a strong opposition to the movement. Critics have noted that the institution of school choice plans presents a potential hardship for rural students.

As KUT Radio pointed out, it’s hard to make the case to rural students that taking money away from their public school makes sense, when the next closest school could be forty miles away.

Another question: Under school choice, will private schools be forced to meet the same standards as state public schools? Will the teachers be accredited? Will student progress be measured?

