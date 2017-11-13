Seniors Paying Ever-Increasing Prices For Prescription Drugs

By Angie Haflich 1 minute ago

Credit CCO License

There’s a growing problem with Medicare prescription drug coverage for seniors who take high-priced specialty drugs: there’s no cap on how much they pay.

As The Denver Post reports, each prescription drug plan is structured a little differently, but people with very high drug costs almost inevitably enter what’s called the “catastrophic” phase of coverage. Then, they pay 5 percent of the list price of their drug, which is no small sum in an age of $10,000-a-month cancer drugs

The number of seniors who reach the catastrophic phase has almost doubled over a four-year period, to more than 1 million people in 2015, according to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. A trend driven in part by high out-of-pocket costs for people taking drugs for cancer, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and HIV.

The Affordable Care Act took steps to close the coverage gap where seniors have been on the hook for more of their prescription drug costs but a growing number of seniors, are falling into another problem – a phase of coverage where there is no upper limit on how much they will pay.

Medicaid

Federal Medicare Head Says Action Is Needed To Ensure Program’s Financial Future

By Nov 8, 2017

President Trump has pledged to not make cuts to Medicare, the federal insurance program for seniors, but Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, acknowledges that changes are needed.

One of the program’s main funds, the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund, is expected to be depleted in 11 years.

On Monday, Verma was in Olathe, Kansas to talk with seniors about Medicare and encourage them to take part in Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 through December 7.

Kansas Medicaid Officials Unveil KanCare Renewal Plan To Mixed Reviews

By Oct 28, 2017

State Medicaid officials on Friday formally started the process of renewing KanCare, the privatized Medicaid program launched by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in 2013.

The two state agencies that oversee the private contractors that manage the program released a draft of the plan they intend to submit for federal approval after a public comment period that runs through November.

Federal Officials Approve One-Year Extension Of KanCare Program

By Oct 17, 2017

The federal agency that oversees Medicaid has agreed to a one-year extension of Kansas’ $3.2 billion KanCare program, which provides managed care services to the state’s Medicaid population.

Kansas Rolls Out Final Phase Of Welfare, Medicaid System Upgrade

By Sep 26, 2017

The overhaul of the Kansas computer system for processing welfare and Medicaid applications recently went through its final implementation phase. State officials say the process went smoothly, especially compared to the system's initial rollout that delayed thousands of Medicaid applications.

To Survive, Rural Hospitals Need To Grow. But The Demographics Don't Add Up

By Sep 18, 2017

$1.25 million.

That’s the size of the bill that could have shuttered the only public hospital in rural Pemiscot County, Missouri in August 2013.

$750,000 for payroll. $500,000 for a bond payment. $1.25 million total. One August day in 2013, the hospital’s CEO Kerry Noble had to face facts: The money just wasn’t there. It took an emergency bailout from a local bank to keep their doors open. For now.