Severe weather forecast for central U.S. on Christmas

Those planning to travel for the Christmas holiday should expect severe weather in some areas of the central United States.

While some details of a storm forecast are still uncertain, there is a threat of severe thunderstorms in parts of the central plains on late Christmas day and Christmas night.

As AccuWeather reports, a storm that is more typical of March could bring severe weather over central and eastern Kansas, all of Oklahoma except the panhandle, and northeast Texas Christmas Day.

And according to The Weather Channel, damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat but a few tornadoes are also possible.

Tornadoes are not out of the question this time of year, although they are not typical. According to the Weather Channel's severe weather expert Dr. Greg Forbes, 67 tornadoes occurred in the U.S. last year from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, and six resulted in deaths, making it the deadliest December since 1953.