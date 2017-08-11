Southwest Kansas Ranchers Impacted By Wildfires To Receive Federal Funding

By Angie Haflich 44 minutes ago

Credit LT. SETH FRIZZELL / HOLCOMB COMMUNITY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Kansas ranchers impacted by wildfires could receive more than $18 million in federal funds for fencing lost in the Starbuck wildfire, which began in Oklahoma and spread into southwest Kansas on March 6.

As The Hutch News reports, the fire burned over 660,000 acres in Kansas and Oklahoma and 500,000 acres in Clark, Comanche and Meade Counties making it the largest in Kansas history.

425,000 acres burned in Clark County alone, resulting in over $44 million in losses, according to Millie Fudge, the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator, which include about 4,100 miles of fencing worth $41 million.

All told, Kansas had more than 711,000 acres burned in early March, due to dry conditions, strong winds and low humidity, according to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Carla Wikoff, agriculture program specialist with the Kansas Farm Service Agency, said that about 18 or 19 counties requested roughly $24.5 million through the federal Emergency Conservation Program. The state received the funding from Washington for the majority of the counties several weeks ago.

Tags: 
wildfires

Related Content

Victims Of Texas Panhandle Fire Featured In Texas Monthly

By Angie Haflich Jul 27, 2017
Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio

All Cody Crockett ever wanted to be was a cowboy. And for a short time, he got his wish.
Crockett worked on the 9,000-acre Franklin Ranch, about 70 miles northeast of Amarillo, where on March 6, a massive wildfire broke out.

Cody, his girlfriend Sydney Wallace, and rancher Sloan Everett, were killed while trying to rescue livestock.

Texas Monthly features the trio in an article that also includes photos and video.

The Number Of Acres Burned By Wildfires On The Great Plains Has Exploded In The Last 30 Years

By Grant Gerlock Jul 3, 2017

Wildfires burned through thousands of acres of Great Plains farm and ranch land in the 1980s. Today, wildfires are likely to char millions of acres.

The Great Plains are seeing more wildfires, according to a new study, leading researchers to ask why the fires are happening, and fire managers to examine what resources they will need to keep the blazes in check.

More wildfires on the Great Plains

By Jun 27, 2017
Valarie Smith / High Plains Public Radio

Wildfires can be started by neglected campfires or cigarette butts. They can ignite from prescribed burns run amok, or launch from lightning strikes.

However they’re caused, Victoria Donovan, a Ph.D. student at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, has been running the numbers to see how often they’re happening.

In a new study, she found a serious uptick in wildfires over the last 30 years across the Plains from Texas to the Dakotas.

Rebuilding process following wildfires in south central Kansas a slow one

By Angie Haflich Jun 14, 2017
LT. SETH FRIZZELL / HOLCOMB COMMUNITY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Areas of south central Kansas ravaged by March 6 wildfires could take decades to rebuild.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, the fire that started March 5 in Oklahoma and spread north at 50 mph burned 600,000 acres in Kansas, making it the largest wildfire in state history.  Area ranchers lost 5,000 cattle and more than 1,000 miles of fencing and most of the ranches suffered more than $1 million in damages, much of it uninsured.

Rain helps fire-damaged grasslands recover in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma

By K-State Research and Extension Jun 2, 2017
K-State Research and Extension

ASHLAND – Late spring and early season rains are contributing to what agricultural producers and extension specialists are calling a steady recovery for grasslands ravaged by wildfires earlier this year in southwest Kansas and northwest Oklahoma.

In early March, fires in those regions took out an estimated 660,000 acres of pasture, much of which was used to graze cattle.

“This part of the country has never experienced anything like this before,” said Ashland cattleman Matt Ast.