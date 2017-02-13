S&P revises Kansas' credit rating from stable to negative

By Angie Haflich 12 minutes ago

Citing weak economic trends and structural budget pressures, S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on Kansas’ AA-minus credit rating from stable to negative Wednesday.

As Reuters reports, the credit rating agency faulted the state for its continuous use of one-time revenue measures to shore up operational spending. For the upcoming biennial budget, nonrecurring measures include a plan to sell bonds backed by Kansas' share of a nationwide settlement with U.S. tobacco companies, liquidation of a capital reserve, and pension underfunding, S&P said.

In a statement, S&P analyst Oladunni Ososami said Kansas has a one in three chance of a credit rating downgrade in the next two years.

The Kansas budget shortfall is feeling the effects of action taken by Gov. Sam Brownback and the Republican-controlled legislature in recent years to cut corporate and other income taxes to help the state compete with other states for business development and jobs, Reuters reports.

The state’s shortfall is complicated by a pending court decision regarding whether the state is providing school districts adequate funding.

Tags: 
credit ratings
Kansas budget
Governor Sam Brownback
Sam Brownback

Related Content

Kansas Editorial Laments Bad Credit Rating, Calls for More Moderate Officials to Be Elected

By Aug 1, 2016

Three months ago, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services announced that Kansas had about a 50-50 chance of having its credit rating downgraded again. Last week, the bad news arrived. The company has downgraded Kansas from a AA to a AA- rating.

Only Illinois, Kentucky and New Jersey now have worse credit ratings than Kansas.

Brownback proposes increase of alcohol and cigarette taxes to cover state budget shortfall

By Angie Haflich Jan 12, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to increase taxes on alcohol and cigarettes, among other things, to fill the state’s $378 million budget shortfall.

As The Kansas City Star reports, Shawn Sullivan, Brownback’s budget director, presented the governor’s tax and budget proposals to lawmakers yesterday.

Brownback talks state budget, school funding during State of State address

By Angie Haflich Jan 11, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

In his State of the State address last night, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talked about the state budget, Medicaid, the need for additional medical and dental care, and school funding, among other things.

Brownback said Budget Director shawn Sullivan would be presenting a "structurally balanced budget" today that Brownback described as balanced, in that it reconciles spending with available revenue and supports the core functions of state government.

Brownback also called for lawmakers to address the imbalance between state revenues and expenditures.