High Plains Public Radio

Student loan debt owed by Americans over 60 skyrocketing

By 8 minutes ago

Credit qz.com

American citizens hold staggering amounts of student debt. But what many may not realize is how much of that financial obligation is owed by people who aren’t borrowing for themselves, but for their kids and grandkids.

Americans over 60 have now amassed over $67 billion in student debt. As quartz.com reports, the debt has accrued as a result of older Americans borrowing to put the younger members of their families through school.

And in recent years, the number of Americans over 60 with student debt has soared. According to a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the number of debtors over 60 has quadrupled in the last ten years. That makes older borrowers the fastest growing segment of the 44 million student loan borrowers nationwide.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the average annual tuition at four-year institutions has nearly doubled.

Tags: 
student loan
loans
debt

Related Content

The Student-Loan Crisis: How Did We Get Here?

By Jul 19, 2016
Chris Nickels / NPR

Americans now hold a staggering $1.3 trillion in student loan debt. And last week, Prairie Public News asked an important question: How did we get here? To get to the bottom of the question, PPN interviewed journalist Lance Williams of The Center for Investigative Reporting. Williams recently co-reported an in-depth piece for the center’s radio show Reveal. Here are some highlights of his responses:

Default on student loans, lose your job

By Adam Vos Feb 13, 2015

In Oklahoma and Texas, under state law, some workers could lose their jobs if they don’t repay their college loans.

Professionals in at least 22 states can lose the licensure required to do their jobs if they fall into default on their student loans, according to labor and worker’s rights advocacy group Jobs With Justice.

Christian Groups Unite to Fight Predatory Lending

By Jun 23, 2016
Andrew Spear / New York Times

  The New York Times this week reported on groups of Christians in the heartland who have a new mission in mind: fighting predatory lending. Their main target is what’s called a “payday” loan: a high-interest loan often taken in a moment of financial crisis. The movement has united conservative and Evangelical churches with liberal ones.

A Ranking of the Best and Worst States for Student Debt

By Jonathan Baker Aug 10, 2015
thisisbossi / Flickr Creative Commons

The online financial site WalletHub has published a list of the best and worst states for student debt. The site compared the 50 states by combining seven key metrics , including average student debt, the state’s unemployment rate, and the percentage of students with past-due loan balances.

Oklahoma Joins Call for Balanced Budget Amendment

By May 2, 2016
cfrb.org

This week the Oklahoma legislature passed a resolution to ask the United States Congress to consider adding a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. As The Claremore Daily Progress reports, the proposal requests that Congress convene a national convention to consider the measure.