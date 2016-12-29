High Plains Public Radio

Study: Texas schools appear to be improving

Texas schools appear to be improving, at least according to one measure.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the Lone Star State has shown a decrease in the number of schools that are failing. The annual Public Education Grant list identifies schools that have struggled on state tests in the past three years. This year, the numbers showed 150 fewer failing campuses statewide.

There were two ways for a school to be listed as failing in the report. Either the school was listed as needing mprovement for three straight years, or their passing rate on the STAAR test was equal to or below 50 percent for any subject in any two of the last three years.

When a school is listed as failing, students there are allowed to transfer out. Few students avail themselves of this option, however, because the state doesn’t provide transportation.

Texas GOP Leaders Express Concerns Over Special Education

By Oct 31, 2016
Laura Skelding / Houston Chronicle

Reports have come out over the past few months that Texas is denying services to public school students with special needs.

Texas Senator Proposes Curriculum to Teach Students How to Interact with Cops

By Oct 3, 2016
Marie De Jesus / Houston Chronicle

A Texas lawmaker thinks schools should be teaching students the proper actions to take in the event of a police stop, reports The Houston Chronicle.

Texas Denies Thousands of Special Needs Kids Access to Special Education

By Sep 14, 2016
Marie D. De Jesus / Houston Chronicle

Texas is keeping tens of thousands of kids out of special education who might, in other states, be considered special ed students.

That’s because, over a decade ago, Texas officials decided on a percentage of students that should get special education services. That number is 8.5 percent, and it is an arbitrary figure that doesn’t change according to how many students are actually in need.

Oklahoma Teachers Head for Texas, Attracted by Pay and Benefits

By Aug 19, 2016
Tom Fox / Dallas Morning News

Oklahoma’s teachers are increasingly deciding to make the move to Texas, reports The Dallas Morning-News.

The teachers are being drawn away by better pay and a more appealing retirement system. For teachers from the two states, the differences are stark. Starting pay in most Oklahoma districts is just over $30,000. In several Dallas-area districts, the pay starts at over $50,000.

Texas Oil Patch School Districts Continue to Struggle Financially

By Jul 8, 2016
Robin Jerstad / Texas Tribune

School districts in oil producing regions across Texas have been struggling in the aftermath of the oil bust, reports The Texas Tribune in its new series “Rough Patch: How plunging oil prices are reversing fortunes across Texas.”

Kansas to Install High-Speed Internet in Rural Schools

By Dec 1, 2016
Brian Lowry / The Wichita Eagle

Rural schools in the Sunflower State received some good news this week. Over the next two years, every Kansas public school could be equipped with high-speed internet, reports The Wichita Eagle.

This week Governor Sam Brownback announced that about 300 schools in Kansas, most of them in rural areas, will be equipped with fiber-optic connections to provide high-speed Internet access to students.

How Will a Trump Administration Govern Rural Schools?

By Nov 14, 2016
RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post

Ever since the George W. Bush administration, the nation’s schools have been governed by strict federal laws. Now High Plains educators are wondering what exactly Donald Trump’s election will mean for rural schools.

No one’s sure exactly, though as Chalkbeat reports, leaders hoping for more control over public schools may get their wish.

An Education Expert Questions the Value of School Vouchers for Rural Students

By Nov 28, 2016
Alan Richard / Chalkbeat

Rural Americans were in large part responsible for handing Donald Trump the presidency. But will he do anything to improve rural schools?

In Oklahoma, Failed Oil-and-Gas Tax Policy Results in Four Day School Weeks

By Nov 4, 2016
Audra Cornett / CBS NEWS

Many schools in Oklahoma have switched to a four-day school week this year, reports CBS News.

In fact, as many as one on three of Oklahoma’s school districts are now closed on Mondays. Most of those school districts are in rural and poor parts of the state. The closure come in the wake of a 70 percent drop in oil and gas prices, a situation stretching back to 2014.

In Texas Schools, Creationism Could Be on Its Way Out

By Nov 3, 2016
Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast

It could soon be illegal to teach Creationism in Texas public schools.