Study: Texas schools appear to be improving

Texas schools appear to be improving, at least according to one measure.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the Lone Star State has shown a decrease in the number of schools that are failing. The annual Public Education Grant list identifies schools that have struggled on state tests in the past three years. This year, the numbers showed 150 fewer failing campuses statewide.

There were two ways for a school to be listed as failing in the report. Either the school was listed as needing mprovement for three straight years, or their passing rate on the STAAR test was equal to or below 50 percent for any subject in any two of the last three years.

When a school is listed as failing, students there are allowed to transfer out. Few students avail themselves of this option, however, because the state doesn’t provide transportation.