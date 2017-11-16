Survey: Thanksgiving Dinner Cheapest It's Been In 5 Years

By 3 minutes ago
Originally published on November 16, 2017 11:59 am

Shoppers, check your receipts when you buy Thanksgiving dinner ingredients. It’s likely the total cost will be the lower that what you paid in 2013.

American Farm Bureau Federation volunteers scoured stores in 39 states to record prices for traditional Thanksgiving fixings. The survey found that for a party of 10, an average dinner runs $49.12 — 75 cents less than last year.

The primary reason? Turkeys. Lots of them. The commercial turkey flock has recovered from the massive bird flu outbreak to the point that the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts farmers will produce more than 6 billion pounds of turkey this year. That’s 10 million more than 2016.

In turn, wholesale turkey prices are just under a dollar per pound for the first time since 2013, according to John Newton, the federation’s market intelligence director. Shoppers will be charged an average of $1.40 per pound.

“In addition to that, just the protein complex in general when you're talking about protein or chicken or pork or beef is very competitive this year, Newton says. “So that leads to even more price discounts to consumers.”

Frozen turkeys are up 22 percent compared to last year, Newton says, which has contributed to the turkey glut.

It’s not just cheaper meat, though. Milk, sweet potatoes and rolls are cheaper this year compared to last.

But dessert will cost a little extra, as whipping cream and pumpkin pie mix are up eight cents from last year.

“Fat is back,” Newton says. “(Consumers) are using whipping cream, more full fat dairy products — full-fat yogurt, full-fat sour cream. That’s why we’re seeing whipping cream go up in price.”

Looking forward, Newton anticipates 2018 Thanksgiving prices will be similar to this year unless there are livestock diseases or weather issues.

Follow Kris on Twitter: @krishusted

Copyright 2017 Harvest Public Media. To see more, visit Harvest Public Media.

Tags: 
Thanksgiving
Harvest Public Media

Related Content

Radio Readers BookByte: Memama's Sweet Roll Dough

By Lynne Hewes Nov 3, 2017
Lynne Hewes / Cimarron, KS

Every year at Thanksgiving, I spend quality time with my grandmother, a wonderful woman who died about 40 years ago.  Together, early each Thanksgiving morning, she and I pour a cup of coffee, dig out a handwritten recipe card, peel, cut up, and boil one large potato, and set about creating “Memama’s sweet roll dough.”

For Thanksgiving, A Story of John F. Kennedy, Pilgrims, and the Commonwealth of Virginia

By Nov 24, 2016
History.com

This holiday, here’s a little known story about Thanksgiving in America, courtesy of TIME magazine.

Many schoolchildren learn that the first Thanksgiving occurred between Wampanoag Indians and English Pilgrims at the Plymouth Colony in 1621.

John F. Kennedy even mentioned Plymouth as the site of the first Thanksgiving in a speech. When he made this declaration, a Virginia Senator objected, saying the first Thanksgiving was actually celebrated in Virginia in 1619, two years before the Plymouth celebration.

The Harvest Moon: A Poem of Thanskgiving by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

By Nov 24, 2016
John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

Here’s a poem for Thanksgiving:

The Harvest Moon by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

--

It is the Harvest Moon! On gilded vanes

And roofs of villages, on woodland crests

And their aerial neighborhoods of nests

Deserted, on the curtained window-panes

Of rooms where children sleep, on country lanes

And harvest-fields, its mystic splendor rests!

Gone are the birds that were our summer guests,

With the last sheaves return the laboring wains!

All things are symbols: the external shows

Green bean casserole a Thanksgiving tradition in its own right

By Angie Haflich Nov 24, 2016
Peggy Lowe/Harvest Public Media

Move over turkey. Step aside stuffing.

Green Bean Casserole, an iconic Thanksgiving dish, turns 60 years old this year and it’s as popular as ever.

Love it or loathe it, the classic Midwestern casserole has come to mean more than just a mashup of processed food sitting next to the mashed potatoes.

Will Black Friday Become "Black November"?

By Nov 23, 2016
Reuters/NBC News

Black Friday may soon be a thing of the past on the High Plains, as in the rest of the country.

As NBC News reports, Black Friday is slowly being replaced by what many retailers are referring to as “Black November.” And some of the deals that consumers have come to expect on Friday are already available. For example, Amazon launched its Black Friday store last Tuesday.

Despite EPA Objections, Large Livestock Farms May Have To Begin Reporting Air Pollution

By 22 hours ago

Large livestock farms may have to start reporting high levels of two types of emissions as of Wednesday, despite the Environmental Protection Agency’s last-minute effort to further delay a federal rule it’s been trying to modify for years.

New Ag Guestworker Program Legislation Headed To US House

By Erica Hunzinger Oct 25, 2017

A bill to overhaul the federal agricultural guestworker program cleared its first hurdle Wednesday and is headed to the full U.S. House.

The Republican-majority House Judiciary Committee passed the bill 17-16 after two days of debate and over the objections of many Democrats. It’s likely to clear the House, though its future in the Senate is unclear.

Strips Of Native Prairie Plants Could Reduce Pollution Runoff From Farm Fields

By editor Oct 3, 2017

A new study says small patches of native prairie plants provide a range of conservation benefits to Iowa’s landscape and could reduce water pollution from farm fields.

Fighting Fires For Free, Volunteer Firefighting Units Struggle To Recruit A New Generation

By Sep 21, 2017

If you pull a fire alarm in any large U.S. city, it's likely that paid firefighters waiting at a nearby station will quickly respond. But seven out of 10 American firefighters are volunteers. They cover vast sections of the country, making up an aging network that is increasingly understaffed and overworked.

Dicamba Has Been Around For Years. Why Would It Now Be Causing Problems?

By Sep 8, 2017

The herbicide dicamba is thought to have been the culprit in more than 3 million acres of damaged soybeans across the country, destroying plants and leaving farmers out millions of dollars in crops.

The chemical has been in use for decades, so why is it today apparently causing farms so much damage?