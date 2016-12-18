High Plains Public Radio

Texas judge temporarily blocks Texas fetal burial rule

By Angie Haflich Dec 18, 2016

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the controversial fetal burial rule that was supposed to go into effect in Texas today.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, according to the Houston Chronicle, granted a temporary restraining order against the rules, which require that remains from abortions and miscarriages be buried or cremated, regardless of gestation or the birth mother’s wishes.

The order prevents the regulation from going into effect while the lawsuit continues to be litigated.

As the Houston Chronicle reports, the Center for Reproductive Rights sued the state to block the rule, on behalf of several abortion providers, arguing that requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains would decrease access to abortion by driving up the cost.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has said the rule was intended as a public health measure to help prevent diseases from spreading.

Remains from abortions and miscarriages are currently treated as medical waste and incinerated, buried or disposed of in a sanitary landfill, or they are ground up and washed down a sanitary sewer.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the judge is expected to rule on whether to let the rules to go into effect by Jan. 6.

 

Tags: 
abortion
fetal tissue

Related Content

SCOTUS strikes down Oklahoma abortion law

By Dec 14, 2016
Creative Commons

In 2014, Oklahoma passed a law attempting to restrict abortion access in the state. The law, similar to one passed in Texas, required a physician to have admitting privileges at a hospital near the facility where the abortion was performed.

In Wake of Trump Victory, Texas Proposes Radical Abortion Legislation

By Nov 18, 2016
pulseheadlines.com

Conservative Texas lawmakers have seen hope in the election of Donald Trump when it comes to abortion legislation.

As The Daily Beast reports, in the wake of Trump’s election, Texas Republicans have filed multiple bills banning abortions. The laws are being decried by critics as a bridge too far, even by Texas standards.

Oklahoma to Open First Women's Clinic in 40 Years

By Sep 21, 2016
Sue Ogrocki / AP photo

Oklahoma has opened its first new abortion clinic in over forty years, reports Refinery29.

In fact, Gerald Ford was president the last time Oklahoma opened a new family planning clinic. The Trust Women South Wind Women's Center will provide many services to women, including abortions, Ob/Gyn care, family planning, adoption services, and emergency contraception.

After SCOTUS Ruling, Abortions Become More Available in Texas

By Aug 15, 2016
Patrick Michels / Texas Observer

After decades of being restricted, abortion access is on the rise again in Texas, reports The Texas Observer.

How Will the Recent SCOTUS Ruling Affect Texas Abortion Clinics?

By Jul 1, 2016
Eric Gay / AP photo

This week the Supreme Court struck down a Texas law that had closed over half the state’s abortion clinics.

Now the question becomes, will those clinics re-open? And if so, when?