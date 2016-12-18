High Plains Public Radio

Texas lawmakers hope to impose drug tests on welfare recipients

By Dec 18, 2016

Credit Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

The State of Texas has some of the strictest eligibility requirements in the country for welfare benefit applicants.

But, as The Texas Tribune reports, those laws might become even stricter next year. Legislators in Austin plan to try again next year to start requiring drug tests for benefit applicants. Lawmakers have tried nearly a dozen times in recent years to pass similar laws, but they’ve been stymied by opponents at every turn. But with the conservative wind at their back, legislators think next year may be their year.

As it stands now, fewer than one percent Texans are enrolled in the program that provides cash assistance for families struggling to pay for housing, food or utilities. Fifty-five thousand of those are children. Rebecca Robertson of the ACLU said, “There’s this misperception we have this large class of people taking advantage of the benefit to support drug habits.” She added, “That’s not the case."

Tags: 
Welfare
rural poverty
poverty
tanff

Related Content

Colorado Child Abuse Hotline Receives 205,000 Calls in First Year

By Jan 6, 2016
Cyrus McCrimmon / The Denver Post

In the past year Colorado’s child abuse hotline received over 200,000 calls. That’s a large number, considering this was the hotline’s first year of existence. But the number is deceiving, reports The Denver Post. Almost 80 percent of those calls came from law enforcement, school officials, and others required by law to report suspected abuse or neglect. That means everyday people, neighbors and community members, simply aren’t picking up the phone.

Kansas has found the ultimate way to punish the poor

By Cindee Talley May 27, 2015

Kansas legislators put a $25 limit on the amount of cash welfare recipients can obtain. It's hard to overstate the significance of this action. Many households without enough money to maintain a minimum balance in a conventional checking account will pay their rent and their utility bills in cash. A single mother with two children seeking to withdraw just $200 in cash could incur $30 or more in fees, which is a big chunk of the roughly $400 such a family would receive under the program in Kansas.

Child poverty in Colorado

By Carol Hillendahl Apr 1, 2015
Colorado Public Radio / Colorado Public Radio

  Child poverty is a major concern in Colorado, officials are contending with the issue by addressing teen pregnancies, food stamp use, and much more. In a report published last month government leaders can see the wide variety of concerns and take measures to alleviate the problem.

US Ag Secretary Launches New $400M Rural Poverty Initiative

By Oct 12, 2016
politico.com

This week U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a $400 million federal program to reduce rural poverty in America, reports The Lexington Herald-Leader.