Texas Leaders React To White Nationalist Violence

The national media was consumed this weekend by news of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent. The news hit close to home in Texas, which holds more hate groups than any other state.

As The Texas Tribune reports, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was far more forceful in his condemnation than President Trump, calling the incident an “act of domestic terrorism,” and adding that “these bigots want to tear our country apart.”

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus fiercely rejected “the views [and] actions of white supremacist groups,” calling the rallies “un-American.”

And U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Ted Cruz for his Senate seat, tweeted, “We are so much better than [this] small-minded racism, intolerance & hatred.”

White nationalists are planning to hold another rally on 9/11, on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.