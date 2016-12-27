Texas Lt. Gov. will propose bathroom law similar to controversial NC law

Texas could soon draw national attention again for its role in the battle over transgender bathroom rules.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, the Lone Star State may become the next battleground in the fight over this controversial issue. Republican lieutenant governor Dan Patrick has been hoping to pass a law very similar to the legislation that has made North Carolina the focus of national outrage from LGBTQ advocates.

When the Texas Legislature reconvenes in January, Patrick said he’ll make it a priority to pass a measure requiring people to use the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificates. The law would apply to all public restrooms in state and local government facilities, including schools. It would also allow businesses to determine their own bathroom policies.

The legislation would contravene laws in several Texas cities including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Fort Worth. These cities prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, and give legal protection to transgender people who use the public bathroom where they feel the most comfortable.