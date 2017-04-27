Texas maternal mortality rate remains highest in developed world, but what’s being done?

Credit Bies / Flickr Creative Commons

In the State of Texas, the death rate for new mothers is now higher than any other place in the developed world.

As The Texas Observer reports, according to a 2016 study the Texas maternal mortality rate doubled over a two-year period, beginning in 2014. In response, the state Legislature has filed a few bills that would research the problem and increase screenings for postpartum depression.

But health-care advocates say the reason for the spike is simple: a lack of health care for women.

Texas has repeatedly rejected federal Medicaid funds that would cover 1.1 million additional Texans. Republicans in the Legislature have also slashed funding to preventive screenings and other women’s health services.

State Representative Armando Walle, Democrat of Houston, says the very real issue of Texas mothers dying at a high rate is being drowned out by distractions like the bathroom bill.

Related Content

U.S. Is Only Developed Country With Rising Maternal Death Rate

By Aug 23, 2016
Huffington Post

Yesterday HPPR reported on how pregnancy-related deaths in Texas doubled in the year after the state cut funding to women’s health programs. Now, as the Huffington Post reports, Texas is just an extreme snapshot of the United States’ bigger maternal mortality problem.

How well does your state treat women, compared to other states?

By Mar 14, 2017
Wallethub

In all but six states, women outnumber men. Yet in many areas of the U.S., women are being treated poorly. There are still 19 states that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and women make up the majority of poor, uninsured adults in those states.  

Federal judge postpones defunding of Planned Parenthood in Texas

By Jan 24, 2017
American Life League / Flickr Creative Commons

This weekend, Texas had plans to block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds in the state. But that plan was blocked late last week by a federal judge, who postponed the ruling on whether the women’s health care provider should be removed from Medicaid coverage.

The funding ouster was initially planned for this past Saturday the 21st. But, as Texas Monthly reports, a federal court now says Planned Parenthood can continue to receive funding until Feb. 21st, while the court deliberates further.

Women's Marches planned this weekend for region and world

By Jan 20, 2017
Karol Olson / Flickr Creative Commons

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of supporters of women’s rights will gather in the nation’s capital to try to ensure that their voices are heard and their interests considered by the Trump administration. But hundreds of smaller events are planned on the statewide level as well.

As NewsOk reports, Oklahomans are expected to rally Saturday in Oklahoma City. About the rally, Lindsey Kanaly, an Oklahoma City attorney, said, “We can no longer complain on Facebook, and here is a chance to actually do something.”

Can West Texas provide an isolated experiment for what happens when Planned Parenthood is defunded?

By Jan 19, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Trump administration and the GOP-controlled congress have pledged to defund Planned Parenthood this year.

As The Guardian reports, West Texas may offer a cautionary tale about what happens when the government defunds the nation’s largest women’s healthcare provider.