Texas Revives Popular License Plate Design

By 12 minutes ago

Credit My Plates press release

Seventeen years ago, at the dawn of the new millennium, the State of Texas scrapped its traditional white license plates for a more graphics-heavy design.

The 2000 plate, with its cowboy and space shuttle and oil derricks and moon and stars, gained popularity among some but was lambasted by others who saw the design as an unfortunate departure from the clean design of the past.

If you fall into the first group, then you have cause to rejoice this month as the state has announced that independent contractor My Plates is bringing back the millennial design.

Steve Farrar, president of My Plates, noted in a press release that this “iconic Texas license plate has been very popular in recent surveys and we expect that popularity to continue now that it is available to purchase.”

license plates
Texas
driving

